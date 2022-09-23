Skip to main content

Watch Jose Mourinho Feature In New Music Video For UK Rapper Stormzy

Iconic soccer manager Jose Mourinho has linked up with UK rap star Stormzy in a new music video.

Former Real Madrid boss Mourinho, who is now in charge of Italian club Roma, makes a cameo appearance in Stormzy's video for his latest track 'Mel Made Me Do It'.

The video was released on YouTube this week and features Mourinho holding a finger over his mouth, standing next to Stormzy pulling the same pose.

Jose Mourinho pictured (right) in a music video with UK rapper Stormzy

Jose Mourinho pictured (right) in a music video with UK rapper Stormzy

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mourinho's shushing stance is seen as Stormzy delivers the line: "They love to talk about the old days, the man are old like 'Annie, are you OK?', I prefer not to speak like I'm Jose."

Audio of Mourinho delivering one of his most famous quotes then plays over the track: "I prefer really not to speak. If I speak, I am in big trouble."

Mourinho first said these words in a TV interview in 2014 after Chelsea lost to Aston Villa. It was his way of refusing to directly criticize the referee, which would likely have resulted in him being punished by the Football Association.

Posting on Instagram this week, Mourinho shared two photos of himself and Stormzy along with the caption: "Was great fun doing this cameo for Stormzy's new music video out today.

"I had a great time and it’s great to see him wearing @matilde.jewellery."

Matilde Jewellery is a brand founded by Mourinho's daughter.

In This Article (1)

Roma
Roma

Jose Mourinho pictured (right) in a music video with UK rapper Stormzy
Watch

Watch Jose Mourinho Feature In New Music Video For UK Rapper Stormzy

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Kane pictured holding his left hamstring after sustaining an injury in Tottenham's 1-0 loss at Southampton in January 2020
News

Harry Kane Credits Private Physiotherapist For Helping Him Avoid Injuries Since 2020

By Robert Summerscales
Kevin De Bruyne (no.7) and Gareth Bale (no.11) pictured during a UEFA Nations League game between Belgium and Wales in September 2022
News

Bored Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Belgium To Nations League Win Over Wales

By Robert Summerscales
Olivier Giroud pictured celebrating after scoring for France against Austria in September 2022
News

Olivier Giroud Becomes His Country's Oldest Scorer As France Claim First Nations League Win

By Robert Summerscales
Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his arms raised after scoring for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022
News

Paul Scholes Tips Kylian Mbappe To Become Best Player in The World Ahead Of Erling Haaland

By Robert Summerscales
Ted Lasso in FIFA 23
News

Ted Lasso And AFC Richmond Added To FIFA 23

By Robert Summerscales
Sven-Goran Eriksson pictured in 2002 during his time as England manager
News

Sven-Goran Eriksson Explains How He Would Solve England's Right-Back Conundrum

By Robert Summerscales
An aerial shot taken in August 2022 showing the construction site of Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool
News

New Everton Stadium Shortlisted For Euro 2028 But Liverpool's And Arsenal's Miss Out

By Robert Summerscales
England manager Gareth Southgate pictured during his side's 4-0 home defeat by Hungary in June 2022
News

How Nations League Relegation Could Affect England's Hopes Of Qualifying For Euro 2024

By Robert Summerscales