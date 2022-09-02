Skip to main content

(Video) How Real Madrid Are Using Robots During Free-Kick Practice

European champions Real Madrid have been using robots to defend free-kicks during training sessions this season.

Most professional clubs use static mannequins to form defensive walls during set-piece practice.

But Real have upgraded to mechanical mannequins that jump after the free-kick is taken, just like real defenders.

Real Madrid's mechanical mannequins, as used during free-kick practice

Real Madrid are using mechanical mannequins during free-kick practice

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Real shared footage of players, including Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, trying to beat the robots, which all come decorated in the style of the club's famous home kit and with Ronaldo-esque abdominals.

Training with robots may well be working because Real captain Karim Benzema scored direct from a free-kick last weekend in a 3-1 win at Espanyol.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti revealed last month that his son Davide, who is his assistant manager, had been "working a lot on the set-pieces" this summer.

In This Article (1)

Real Madrid
Real Madrid

Real Madrid's mechanical mannequins, as used during free-kick practice
Watch

(Video) How Real Madrid Are Using Robots During Free-Kick Practice

By Robert Summerscales
A general view of the City Ground, home of Nottingham Forest
News

Nottingham Forest Break Transfer Record But Miss Out On Chelsea Striker Michy Batshuayi

By Robert Summerscales
Hector Bellerin pictured celebrating one of nine goals he scored during his Arsenal career
News

Hector Bellerin Replaces USMNT Star At Barcelona As Five Leave Arsenal On Deadline Day

By Robert Summerscales
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured smiling during a pre-season training session in July 2022
News

New Liverpool Signing Arthur Melo Excited To Become One Of Jurgen Klopp's "Friends"

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 1-0 win over Leicester City in September 2022
News

Four Players Leave Manchester United On Deadline Day But Cristiano Ronaldo Remains

By Robert Summerscales
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pictured recording a message for Chelsea fans after signing from Barcelona in September 2022
News

Chelsea Chairman Todd Boehly "Thrilled" To Sign "Elite Striker" Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Robert Summerscales
A general view from inside Stamford Bridge during a match in May 2022
News

Chelsea Set New EPL Spending Record At £278m After Signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Robert Summerscales
Jadon Sancho (left) pictured rolling a shot into the net to score Manchester United's winning goal in a 1-0 victory at Leicester in September 2022
Watch

Highlights: Leicester 0-1 Manchester United - Jadon Sancho Seals Third Straight EPL Win

By Robert Summerscales
Erik ten Hag and Antony (right) pictured during an Ajax training session in 2021
News

Antony "Excited" After Rejoining "Perfect" Manager Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales