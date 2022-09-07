Skip to main content

Watch Thierry Henry React To Clint Dempsey Tipping Tottenham To Win The Champions League

Clint Dempsey believes that Tottenham Hotspur are among the contenders to win this season's Champions League.

But former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry does not appear to agree.

Both men were panelists during Tuesday night's UCL coverage on CBS Sports.

Henry and ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher tipped Manchester City for European glory before host Kate Abdo asked Dempsey for his opinion.

He replied: "I'll do something different. I'll pick a dark horse."

The American, who scored 12 goals in 43 games for Spurs in the 2012/13 season, added: "I'm not biased at all but I think maybe Tottenham."

Henry reacted by shaking his head and making a loud noise similar to flatulence with his lips, before saying: "Shall I leave now? What?!"

Thierry Henry pictured reacting to Clint Dempsey saying that he thinks Tottenham might win the Champions League

But while Henry and Carragher were laughing, Dempsey continued with a straight face: "[Antonio] Conte is a winner. He may not necessarily have a great record in the Champions League but, hey, I think it's them.

"They are looking like they have gone from strength to strength and they've done well in the transfer window."

Henry is arguably the best player ever to represent Arsenal, Tottenham's fierce local rivals.

He played for Arsenal in the club's one and only appearance in a Champions League final, which Barcelona won 2-1 in 2006.

Tottenham have also featured in one Champions League final, losing 2-0 to Liverpool in 2019.

Thierry Henry pictured reacting to Clint Dempsey saying that he thinks Tottenham might win the Champions League
