Watch Son Heung-Min Score Brilliant Free-Kick To Earn South Korea Draw With Costa Rica

South Korea 2-2 Costa Rica

Son Heung-min appears to have regained his scoring form.

Six days after bagging his first goals of the season for Tottenham with a 13-minute hat-trick against Leicester, Son found the net via a brilliant free-kick for South Korea.

It came in the 86th minute of Friday's international friendly against Costa Rica and saw the Asian nation earn a 2-2 draw in Goyang.

South Korea had scored first when Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan finished cooly from 18 yards just before the half-hour mark.

Son and Kwon Chang-hoon both came close to making it 2-0 but their shots were cleared off the line.

Jewison Bennette then turned the game on its head with two goals either side of half-time.

As South Korea pushed for an equalizer, Costa Rica were reduced to 10 men.

Goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado was sent off for handling the ball outside of his penalty area.

From the resulting free-kick, Son arrowed the ball into the top corner.

South Korea captain Son Heung-min pictured celebrating after scoring against Costa Rica in September 2022

South Korea captain Son Heung-min pictured celebrating after scoring against Costa Rica

South Korea will now host Cameroon on Tuesday in their final game before the World Cup.

Costa Rica's last match before Qatar 2022 is also on Tuesday. They take on Uzbekistan in Suwon.

