Security Guards Almost Knock Lionel Messi Over While He Is Signing Pitch Invader's Naked Back

Stadium security almost knocked Lionel Messi off his feet when they tacked a pitch invader during Argentina's 3-0 win over Jamaica in Harrison, New Jersey.

A shirtless man had run onto the field and made a beeline for Messi before handing the soccer icon a pen and asking him to sign his naked back.

Messi looked startled at first but was politely granting the fan's unusual request when three stewards wearing hi-visibility vests forcefully intervened.

The pitch invader was tackled to the ground with such force that Messi almost went down with him.

Security staff pictured intervening after a pitch invader had approached Lionel Messi (center) during a game between Argentina and Jamaica in New Jersey IMAGO/NurPhoto/Deccio Serrano

Messi almost fell over after three security guards forcefully tackled the pitch invader IMAGO/Icon Sportswire/Rich Graessle

This all happened shortly after Paris Saint-Germain star Messi had scored Argentina's second goal at Red Bull Arena 86 minutes into the game.

Messi swiftly regained his composure and found the net again moments later with a low free-kick to score the 90th goal of his international career.

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez had earlier given Argentina the lead on 13 minutes.

Jamaica failed to register a single shot on target all night, such was Argentina's dominance.