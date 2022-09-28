Security Guards Almost Knock Lionel Messi Over While He Is Signing Pitch Invader's Naked Back
Stadium security almost knocked Lionel Messi off his feet when they tacked a pitch invader during Argentina's 3-0 win over Jamaica in Harrison, New Jersey.
A shirtless man had run onto the field and made a beeline for Messi before handing the soccer icon a pen and asking him to sign his naked back.
Messi looked startled at first but was politely granting the fan's unusual request when three stewards wearing hi-visibility vests forcefully intervened.
The pitch invader was tackled to the ground with such force that Messi almost went down with him.
Read More
This all happened shortly after Paris Saint-Germain star Messi had scored Argentina's second goal at Red Bull Arena 86 minutes into the game.
Messi swiftly regained his composure and found the net again moments later with a low free-kick to score the 90th goal of his international career.
Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez had earlier given Argentina the lead on 13 minutes.
Jamaica failed to register a single shot on target all night, such was Argentina's dominance.