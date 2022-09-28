Skip to main content

Security Guards Almost Knock Lionel Messi Over While He Is Signing Pitch Invader's Naked Back

Stadium security almost knocked Lionel Messi off his feet when they tacked a pitch invader during Argentina's 3-0 win over Jamaica in Harrison, New Jersey.

A shirtless man had run onto the field and made a beeline for Messi before handing the soccer icon a pen and asking him to sign his naked back.

Messi looked startled at first but was politely granting the fan's unusual request when three stewards wearing hi-visibility vests forcefully intervened.

The pitch invader was tackled to the ground with such force that Messi almost went down with him.

Security staff pictured intervening after a pitch invader had approached Lionel Messi (center) during a game between Argentina and Jamaica in New Jersey in September 2022

Security staff pictured intervening after a pitch invader had approached Lionel Messi (center) during a game between Argentina and Jamaica in New Jersey

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lionel Messi pictured (right) struggling to stay on his feet as a pitch invader is tackled by security staff nearby during Argentina's game against Jamaica in September 2022

Messi almost fell over after three security guards forcefully tackled the pitch invader

This all happened shortly after Paris Saint-Germain star Messi had scored Argentina's second goal at Red Bull Arena 86 minutes into the game.

Messi swiftly regained his composure and found the net again moments later with a low free-kick to score the 90th goal of his international career.

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez had earlier given Argentina the lead on 13 minutes.

Jamaica failed to register a single shot on target all night, such was Argentina's dominance.

Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring for Argentina against Jamaica in New Jersey in September 2022
Watch

Watch Argentina Execute Clever Free-Kick Routine For Lionel Messi's 90th International Goal

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured (right) struggling to stay on his feet as a pitch invader is tackled by security staff nearby during Argentina's game against Jamaica in September 2022
Watch

Security Guards Almost Knock Lionel Messi Over While He Is Signing Pitch Invader's Naked Back

By Robert Summerscales
Brazil's players pictured posing in September 2022 with a banner that read: "Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirt"
News

Brazilian Football Confederation Issues Anti-Racism Statement After Banana Thrown At Richarlison

By Robert Summerscales
Neymar (center) pictured celebrating with Raphinha (right) during Brazil's 5-1 win over Tunisia in September 2022
News

Brilliant Brazil Tear Tunisia Apart As Neymar Closes In On Pele's Scoring Record

By Robert Summerscales
Alvaro Morata pictured (center) after scoring for Spain against Portugal in September 2022
News

Late UEFA Nations League Drama Sees Spain Leapfrog Portugal To Complete Finals Lineup

By Robert Summerscales
Holland manager Louis van Gaal pictured (right) giving instructions to defender Tyrell Malacia during a game against Belgium in September 2022
News

Man United Left-Back Tyrell Malacia Unhappy With New Position Chosen By Holland Boss Louis Van Gaal

By Robert Summerscales
Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma pictured (center) making a save during his team's 2-0 win over Hungary in September 2022
News

Italy Qualify For UEFA Nations League Finals As Gianluigi Donnarumma Halts Hungary

By Robert Summerscales
Kai Havertz pictured (right) shooting to score for Germany against England in September 2022
Watch

Highlights: England 3-3 Germany - Watch All The Goals From Nations League Thriller

By Robert Summerscales
Barcelona midfielders Gavi (left) and Pedri (right) pictured during a game against Elche in September 2022
Features

Best Teenage Soccer Players In The World 2022: Three Barcelona Starlets Make Top 10

By Robert Summerscales