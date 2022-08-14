Skip to main content

Romelu Lukaku And Timo Werner Both Score In First Games Since Leaving Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both scored on Saturday for the first time since leaving Chelsea this summer.

Lukaku, who was loaned back to former club Inter Milan in July, was on target in the second minute of a 2-1 win at Lecce.

Meanwhile, Werner scored from long range in his first appearance for RB Leipzig for more than two years.

The German forward was already Leipzig's all-time leading scorer and he enhanced that record by taking his tally to 79 goals in a 2-2 draw against Cologne.

After offloading two strikers this summer, Chelsea have not yet signed a direct replacement for either.

But Blues manager Thomas Tuchel will be hoping that summer signing Raheem Sterling can add goals to his team.

Sterling, who is more of a winger than a central striker, will make his home debut for Chelsea against Tottenham this weekend.

The England international scored scored 131 goals in 339 games in seven seasons for former club Manchester City.

SEE MORE: Raheem Sterling Explains Why Racial Abuse At Stamford Bridge Did Not Put Him Off Chelsea Move

Timo Werner (left) and Romelu Lukaku pictured playing for Chelsea in 2021

