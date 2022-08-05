Watch Robert Lewandowski Perform Tricks For Barcelona Fans After Receiving New Squad Number

Robert Lewandowski was officially presented to Barcelona fans at the Camp Nou on Friday.

Seventeen days after completing his transfer from Bayern Munich, Lewandowski was greeted by thousands of Barca supporters.

He addressed them in Catalan, earning huge cheers from the stands.

Speaking in the local language, he said: "Good morning. Hello Cules. I am very happy to be in Barcelona."

Lewandowski later answered questions in English at a press conference, where he described his excitement at working with Barca boss Xavi Hernandez.

Reflecting on his first impression of Xavi, he said: "After a few minutes I felt this connection and I know that this guy has an idea and he knows exactly where he wants to go.

"So I'm staying behind and I will follow him for sure because he is the right person in the right position."

Lewandowski Squad Number Confirmed

Lewandowski had already made three appearances for Barcelona during pre-season friendlies in the USA.

He wore the no.12 jersey in those games but it was confirmed on Friday that he will be Barca's new no.9 this season, replacing Memphis Depay.

Lewandowski wore no.9 throughout this eight years at Bayern, scoring 344 goals in 375 games for the German giants.

Lewandowski Imitates Ronaldinho With Skills Demo

Despite being one of the best goalscorers of his generation, 33-year-old Lewandowski is not known for performing tricks on the pitch.

But he showed fans that he is capable of such skill moves with a confident demonstration at the Camp Nou.

"Ole," shouted supporters in the stands as Lewandowski imitated Barcelona legend Ronaldinho by balancing the ball on his head and chest in between keepy-uppies.

Depay is expected to leave Barca this summer.

Robert Lewandowski pictured performing tricks with a soccer ball in his first public appearance at the Camp Nou since signing for Barcelona IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Xavi Bonilla

