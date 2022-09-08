Riot Police Required At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Amid Ugly Scenes After Win Over Marseille

Riot police were required at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Wednesday night's UEFA Champions League game.

Trouble in the stands followed Tottenham's 2-0 win over Marseille.

Police intervened after missiles were thrown back and forth between fans in the away section of the stadium and an area containing home supporters nearby.

Riot police pictured creating a wall between Tottenham and Marseille fans after Wednesday's match IMAGO/PA Images/Andrew Matthews

Riot police needed to physically stop some Marseille fans who attempted to charge into the Spurs section.

Video footage of the ugly scenes was captured and shared via social media.

One video also showed a group of Marseille fans removing a rainbow flag that Tottenham had on display at the stadium to show support for the LGBT movement.

On the pitch, it had been a good night for Spurs, who won 2-0 courtesy of two goals from summer signing Richarlison on his European debut.

Marseille had been the better side in the first half but things changed two minutes into the second period when Chancel Mbemba was sent off for fouling Son Heung-min when the Korean had a good opportunity to score.

