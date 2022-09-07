Skip to main content

(Watch) Player Fired By Club In Brazil After Scoring This Outrageous Own Goal

A club in Brazil has fired one of its players after he scored an own goal, seemingly on purpose, during a 4-1 defeat.

Atletico Amazonense were already 3-1 down in the 89th minute against Sul America in the second division of the Amazonas State Championship when midfielder Julio Campos shot past his own keeper.

Campos, wearing the no.8 jersey, collected the ball 10 yards outside of the Atletico penalty area before turning and striking the ball firmly into the net.

Julio Campos (no.8) pictured shooting past his own goalkeeper to score an own goal in the second division of the Amazonas State Championship in September 2022

Julio Campos (no.8) pictured shooting past his own goalkeeper to score an own goal in the second division of the Amazonas State Championship

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His reaction was remarkable. He calmly turned around and walked away from the scene while other players stood with their hands on their hips.

As reported by Marca, Atletico Amazonense have since released a statement saying that the club "does not tolerate unsportsmanlike attitudes" and that "those involved have already been fired from the club".

According to ge.globo, the goal is likely to be investigated by police due to allegations it could have been a result of betting-related corruption.

Julio Campos (no.8) pictured shooting past his own goalkeeper to score an own goal in the second division of the Amazonas State Championship in September 2022
Watch

(Watch) Player Fired By Club In Brazil After Scoring This Outrageous Own Goal

By Robert Summerscales
A photo of the scoreboard at Red Bull Arena after Shakhtar Donetsk beat RB Leipzig 4-1 in the Champions League in September 2022
News

Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk Defy Odds To Thrash RB Leipzig In Champions League

By Robert Summerscales
Marcos Alonso pictured publicly signing a contract with Barcelona in September 2022 after being released by Chelsea
News

Barcelona Unveil Marcos Alonso And Hector Bellerin After They Were Released By Chelsea And Arsenal

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured holding the ball after scoring the first Champions League goal of his Manchester City career - against Sevilla in September 2022
Watch

(Video) Watch Erling Haaland Score His First Champions League Goals For Manchester City

By Robert Summerscales
Kylian Mbappe pictured volleying the ball to score for PSG against Juventus in the Champions League in September 2022
News

Kylian Mbappe Breaks Lionel Messi's Champions League Record As PSG Beat Juventus

By Robert Summerscales
Karim Benzema pictured (right) being subbed off during Real Madrid's game at Celtic in September 2022 due to a knee injury
News

Real Madrid Win UCL Opener Against Celtic But Lose Captain Karim Benzema To Ankle Injury

By Robert Summerscales
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pictured wearing a mask during his Chelsea debut - in a 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb - in September 2022
News

Chelsea's Away Blues Continue With UCL Loss To Dinamo Zagreb As Aubameyang Makes Debut

By Robert Summerscales
Paul Pogba pictured (center) watching a Juventus game from the crowd in August 2022
News

Paul Pogba Likely To Miss World Cup After Surgery On Ankle Injury

By Robert Summerscales
Besiktas midfielder Dele Alli pictured celebrating with his team's fans after a 3-1 win over Sivasspor in August 2022
Watch

Fan Storms Field And Attacks Two Besiktas Players After Dele Alli Scores In Win At Ankaragucu

By Robert Summerscales