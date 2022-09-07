(Watch) Player Fired By Club In Brazil After Scoring This Outrageous Own Goal

A club in Brazil has fired one of its players after he scored an own goal, seemingly on purpose, during a 4-1 defeat.

Atletico Amazonense were already 3-1 down in the 89th minute against Sul America in the second division of the Amazonas State Championship when midfielder Julio Campos shot past his own keeper.

Campos, wearing the no.8 jersey, collected the ball 10 yards outside of the Atletico penalty area before turning and striking the ball firmly into the net.

Julio Campos (no.8) pictured shooting past his own goalkeeper to score an own goal in the second division of the Amazonas State Championship Instagram/@amazonasfutebol

His reaction was remarkable. He calmly turned around and walked away from the scene while other players stood with their hands on their hips.

As reported by Marca, Atletico Amazonense have since released a statement saying that the club "does not tolerate unsportsmanlike attitudes" and that "those involved have already been fired from the club".

According to ge.globo, the goal is likely to be investigated by police due to allegations it could have been a result of betting-related corruption.