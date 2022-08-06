Lionel Messi Scores Overhead Kick As PSG Begin Ligue 1 Season With 5-0 Win At Clermont

Lionel Messi and Neymar turned on the style on Saturday night as Paris Saint-Germain kicked off the new Ligue 1 season by thrashing Clermont 5-0.

Neymar scored PSG's opener before claiming a hat-trick of assists.

Messi netted the final two goals of the night and his second came via a spectacular overhead kick.

PSG were without Kylian Mbappe, who had an adductor injury, but he was not missed.

Messi set up Neymar for the opener before the Brazil captain supplied assists for Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos to put PSG 3-0 ahead by half-time.

Neymar teed up Messi for goal no.4 in the 80th minute before the Argentina icon produced the action of the match moments later.

Leandro Paredes chipped the ball into the penalty area and Messi controlled it on his chest before volleying over his shoulder.



Neymar was the first player on the scene to pick 35-year-old Messi up off the floor and congratulate him on scoring his third goal of the club campaign.

Messi and Neymar had also been among the scorers last weekend when PSG beat Nantes 4-0 to win the Trophee des Champions.