Watch Lionel Messi Score His First Free-Kick Goal For PSG In Win Over Nice

Lionel Messi scored from a direct free-kick for the first time in his Paris Saint-Germain career on Saturday night to help the French champions beat Nice 2-1.

Messi won the free-kick himself when he was fouled by Nice defender Dante 27 minutes into the game.

Dante took Messi out at full speed, sending the Argentina captain flying through the air.

Messi was not rattled. He picked himself up and proceeded to coolly clip a delicious dead ball over a four-man defensive wall and into the top corner of the Nice net from 22 yards.

Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring from a free-kick for PSG against Nice in October 2022

Gaetan Laborde equalized for Nice just after half-time but PSG claimed all three points thanks to Kylian Mbappe's winner on 83 minutes.

PSG's win took them two points clear of Marseille at the top of Ligue 1.

Messi has now scored 60 free-kick goals in his career - two more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fifty came for former club Barcelona, while he has scored from nine free-kicks for Argentina.

