Watch Argentina Execute Clever Free-Kick Routine For Lionel Messi's 90th International Goal

Lionel Messi scored twice to take his international goals tally to 90 as Argentina beat Jamaica 3-0 at New Jersey's Red Bull Arena.

The Paris Saint-Germain playmaker is the first South American in history to reach 90 goals at international level, according to FIFA's record-keeping at least.

FIFA credits Pele with 77 goals for Brazil between 1957 and 1971 but the Brazilian Football Confederation insists that he actually scored 95.

Messi moved to within five goals of Pele's disputed tally on Tuesday and his second goal was a thing of beauty.

Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring for Argentina against Jamaica in New Jersey IMAGO/NurPhotoDeccio Serrano

It came from a free-kick in the 89th minute, shortly after a pitch invader had asked Messi to sign his shirtless back.

Jamaica built a four-man wall in line with the center of their goal, while an extra defender lay on the ground in an effort to stop Messi from shooting low.

It did not work because Argentina had a pre-rehearsed plan.

Argentina built a wall of their own to the right of Jamaica's. Just before Messi hit the ball, the three Argentina players in that wall fled the scene, freeing up space for their captain to slide a precise low shot into the corner of the net.