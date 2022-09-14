Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not believe that a Premier League all-star game is feasible.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly casually suggested the idea at the Salt conference in New York earlier this week.

Boehly believes that an annual exhibition match between a team comprising of players from clubs in the north of England and a southern XI could prove highly profitable and would be easy to establish.

Klopp disagrees.

The German was informed of Boehly's idea at a press conference on Tuesday.

His initial reaction was to laugh. Klopp then joked: "He doesn't wait long", referencing the fact that American Boehly has only been involved in soccer since May.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp finds the idea of a Premier League all-star game laughable Twitter/@footballdaily

Klopp then sarcastically added: "Oh great! When he finds a date for that he can call me.

"He forgets that in the big sports in America the players have four-month breaks. So they are quite happy that they can do a little bit of sport in these breaks.

"It's completely different in football. Yeah, what can I say?

"Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well and let them play against a football team?

"I'm surprised by the question, so please don't judge my answers too much but... maybe he can explain it to me at one point and find a proper date.

"I'm not sure people want to see that. Imagine that... United players, Liverpool players, Everton players all together in one team and it's not the national team."

After spending a little more time trying to get his head around the idea, Klopp asked: "Did he really say it? Interesting."