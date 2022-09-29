Skip to main content

How Cristiano Ronaldo And Jordan Peterson Became Friends

Jordan Peterson has revealed how he became friends with Manchester United soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, 37, recently posted a photo of himself alongside the 60-year-old Canadian psychologist and author on Instagram.

The post was captioned by Ronaldo: "Nice to see you my friend! #seeyousoon".

Peterson replied to the post by writing: "I've rarely met anyone who more clearly deserved what they earned. Good to meet you."

Ronaldo's interaction with Peterson caused a stir on social media as the Canadian is a divisive character who has a long history of making controversial statements.

Many people wanted to know just how Ronaldo and Peterson had become pals.

That question was answered by Peterson himself when he was a guest on Piers Morgan Uncensored this week.

Peterson told Morgan: "He invited me to come and see him.

"He'd had some trouble in his life a few months ago and a friend of his sent him some of my videos and he said he'd watched those. Then he read one of my books and found it helpful, he wanted to talk.

"So I went out to his house and we talked for about two hours. He showed me all his equipment for staying in tip-top condition, we talked a bit about his companies.

"But mostly we talked about what he wanted in the future and some of the obstacles that he's facing while pursuing that. So we had a strategic conversation on those topics for about 90 minutes."

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez had been left heartbroken in April when they lost one of their newborn twin babies.

Journalist Morgan, who is also a friend of Ronaldo, commented during his interview with Peterson that the United forward appears to be in "a much better place" since his meeting with the Canadian.

