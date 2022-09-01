Skip to main content

Highlights: West Ham 1-1 Tottenham - Watch All The Goals And VAR Drama

Tottenham are now winless in their last three visits to West Ham United after throwing away a 1-0 lead at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

A fine Tottenham counter-attack resulted in Harry Kane forcing an own goal out of Thilo Kehrer on 34 minutes.

But Spurs switched off early in the second half and were punished as Michail Antonio flicked the ball into the path of Tomas Soucek and the midfielder lashed home an equalizer.

Spurs were awarded a penalty when the game was still 0-0 but referee Peter Bankes reversed his decision after a four-minute VAR review.

The penalty had been given for handball against Aaron Cresswell but replays showed that the ball had struck his head before his arm, rather than the Hammers left-back directly blocking Kane's header with his arm.

West Ham came close to taking the lead at the other end when Antonio struck the outside of the post.

But Spurs went in front on 34 minutes when Kehrer intercepted a Kane cross for Son Heung-min but could only divert the ball into his own net.

West Ham hit back 10 minutes after the interval when a quick throw-in caught Spurs off-guard.

The ball was thrown to Antonio and he was allowed to flick it to Soucek, who scored his second goal of the season.

Spurs remain unbeaten but are now four points behind Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Watch

By Robert Summerscales
