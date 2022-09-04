Skip to main content

Highlights: Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona - Summer Signings Inspire Impressive Away Win

Three of Barcelona's summer signings shone brightly as Sevilla were blown away on Saturday night.

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski were both scorers at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, where Jules Kounde provided two assists against his former club.

Eric Garcia netted Barca's third goal.

Lewandowski was involved in Raphinha's opening goal, which arrived midway through the first half.

The €50 million signing from Bayern Munich lobbed keeper Bono, only to see his effort cleared off the line by Fernando. But Fernando's clearance did not go far and was nodded home by Raphinha.

Lewandowski did not have to wait long to get on the scoresheet though.

In the 36th minute, the Poland captain controlled a Kounde pass on his chest before swiveling to volley past Bono from 14 yards.

Ousmane Dembele missed a good chance to make it 3-0 shortly before half time but his miss did not cost Barca.

The third arrived five minutes into the second period when Raphinha's curling cross was headed across goal by Kounde for Garcia to tap in his first ever Barca goal.

Barca are now second in La Liga with 10 points from their opening four games.

