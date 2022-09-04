Skip to main content

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis - Watch Champions Extend Perfect Start

Real Madrid maintained their perfect start in La Liga on Saturday by ending the 100% record of Real Betis.

Both sides went into the contest having won their opening three games of the season.

But reigning Spanish champions Madrid were by far the better team at the Bernabeu and thoroughly deserving of their 2-1 victory.

It came courtesy of goals from Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, either side of an equalizer by former Madrid midfielder Sergio Canales.

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Vinicius produced a sublime lobbed finish to put Madrid ahead on 11 minutes after he had raced onto a David Alaba through pass.

Canales quickly hit back with a fierce shot that burst through Thibaut Courtois following a long-throw routine.

Dominant Madrid ended the game having attempted 14 shots more than Betis.

One of those shots almost resulted in Aurelien Tchouameni scoring his first goal for the club but his powerful header was tipped onto the crossbar.

The winning goal arrived 20 minutes into the second half when Federico Valverde cut the ball back to Rodrygo, who slotted home from eight yards.

Scorers Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo (right) pictured celebrating during Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Real Betis in September 2022

Scorers Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo (right) pictured celebrating during Real Madrid's 2-1 win

In This Article (2)

Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Betis
Betis

Scorers Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo (right) pictured celebrating during Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Real Betis in September 2022
Watch

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis - Watch Champions Extend Perfect Start

By Robert Summerscales
An action shot from Aston Villa's 1-1 draw with Manchester City in September 2022
Watch

Highlights: Aston Villa 1-1 Man City - Philippe Coutinho Denied Winner By Incorrect Offside Call

By Robert Summerscales
A general view from outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before a game against Fulham in September 2022
News

Tottenham On Best Home Run Since White Hart Lane Was Demolished

By Robert Summerscales
West Ham manager David Moyes pictured (center) complaining after his team had a late goal disallowed against Chelsea in September 2022
News

"Scandalous Decision" Helps Chelsea Beat West Ham As Edouard Mendy Is Accused Of Faking Injury

By Robert Summerscales
Everton defender Conor Coady pictured after his goal against Liverpool in September 2022 was disallowed for offside by a VAR review
Watch

Highlights: Everton 0-0 Liverpool - VAR Denies Conor Coady, Jordan Pickford Thwarts Reds

By Robert Summerscales
Real Madrid's mechanical mannequins, as used during free-kick practice
Watch

(Video) How Real Madrid Are Using Robots During Free-Kick Practice

By Robert Summerscales
A general view of the City Ground, home of Nottingham Forest
News

Nottingham Forest Break Transfer Record But Miss Out On Chelsea Striker Michy Batshuayi

By Robert Summerscales
Hector Bellerin pictured celebrating one of nine goals he scored during his Arsenal career
News

Hector Bellerin Replaces USMNT Star At Barcelona As Five Leave Arsenal On Deadline Day

By Robert Summerscales
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured smiling during a pre-season training session in July 2022
News

New Liverpool Signing Arthur Melo Excited To Become One Of Jurgen Klopp's "Friends"

By Robert Summerscales