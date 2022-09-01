Highlights: Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest - Watch Erling Haaland's Perfect Hat-Trick

Erling Haaland scored his second Premier League hat-trick in five days as Manchester City thrashed Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

It took the Norwegian just 38 minutes to get his three goals before Joao Cancelo added a fourth early in the second half.

Argentina striker Julian Alvarez then marked his first EPL start by scoring twice to complete the rout.

Highlights: Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest

Haaland's first of the night arrived on 12 minutes after a short corner was played to Phil Foden, who crossed for the former Dortmund striker to poke home at the near post.

Foden was involved in Haaland's second too, although he was denied an official assist by Nico Williams. The Forest right-back dispossessed Foden with a slide tackle inside the penalty area but the ball ran loose to Haaland and he tapped it into the net.

After scoring one with his left foot and one with his right, Haaland completed a perfect hat-trick with a close-range header.

Manchester City no.9 Erling Haaland pictured heading the ball to complete his hat-trick against Nottingham Forest IMAGO/Sportimage/Simon Bellis

Cancelo's goal was a thing of beauty as he rocketed the ball into the top corner from 25 yards.

Alvarez then put on a finishing masterclass of his own as he scored with a low right-footed shot before lashing into the root of the net with his left.