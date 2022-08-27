(Video) Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth - Watch All The Goals Including Harvey Elliott's First In EPL

Liverpool scored NINE goals in a Premier League game for the first time ever on Saturday to humiliate Bournemouth at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino got two of them and provided three assists.

Luis Diaz also netted twice, including a record-tying ninth goal.

READ MORE: Liverpool Tie EPL Record For Biggest Win By Battering Bournemouth

Luis Diaz pictured celebrating after scoring Liverpool's ninth goal in a 9-0 win over Bournemouth IMAGO/PA Images/Peter Byrne

Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Fabio Carvalho got on the scoresheet too.

Liverpool's sixth was a Chris Mepham own goal.

Elliott's goal, which came courtesy of a long-range rocket in the sixth minute, was his first at Premier League level.

Harvey Elliott pictured celebrating after scoring his first ever goal for Liverpool IMAGO/PA Images/Peter Byrne

Carvalho's goal was his first since joining Liverpool from Fulham.

Watch all of the goals below... if you've got time!

Highlights: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth