Highlights: Leicester 0-1 Manchester United - Jadon Sancho Seals Third Straight EPL Win

Manchester United have won three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since December 2021 after beating Leicester City on Thursday night.

Jadon Sancho netted the only goal of the game at the King Power Stadium and became United's leading scorer this season in the process.

United's win saw them climb to fifth in the EPL table, while Leicester remained bottom with just one point from five matches.

Highlights: Leicester 0-1 Manchester United

The game's only goal arrived on 23 minutes.

Diogo Dalot started the attack with a ball down the right flank for Bruno Fernandes, who turned quickly before feeding Marcus Rashford.

Rashford then took just two touches to set up Sancho and the England winger finished clinically by dribbling around Leicester keeper Danny Ward.

Jadon Sancho (left) pictured rolling a shot into the net to score Manchester United's winning goal IMAGO/PA Images/Nick Potts

Leicester came close to equalizer via a long-range free-kick but David de Gea saved well from James Maddison.

United substitute Cristiano Ronaldo also threatened to score in spectacular fashion but his acrobatic volley went just wide.