Skip to main content

Highlights: Leeds 1-1 Everton - Anthony Gordon Shuts Out Noise After Scoring Again

Anthony Gordon scored for the second game in a row to help Everton earn a 1-1 draw at Leeds United on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer, with Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle all said to be interested.

But Gordon suggested he was not listening to all the transfer talk as he celebrated his 17th-minute opener at Elland Road by putting his fingers in his ears.

Gordon finished well with his weaker left foot after being played in by Alex Iwobi.

Anthony Gordon pictured celebrating by putting his fingers in his ears after scoring for Everton at Leeds United in August 2022

Anthony Gordon pictured celebrating by putting his fingers in his ears after scoring for Everton at Leeds

Leeds were dealt a major injury blow moments later when top scorer Rodrigo was taken off with what appeared to be a dislocated shoulder.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But Jesse Marsch's side continued to push for an equalizer and it arrived 10 minutes into the second half.

Brenden Aaronson found Luis Sinisterra 30 yards from goal and he produced a fine low finish to score his first Premier League goal.

Leeds bossed the game in terms of possession but Everton had two major chances to retake the lead.

Amadou Onana had a close-range effort blocked by the head of Rasmus Kristensen before Leeds keeper Illan Meslier made a strong save to thwart Nathan Patterson.

In This Article (1)

Everton
Everton

Anthony Gordon pictured celebrating by putting his fingers in his ears after scoring for Everton at Leeds United in August 2022
Watch

Highlights: Leeds 1-1 Everton - Anthony Gordon Shuts Out Noise After Scoring Again

By Robert Summerscales
Romeo Lavia pictured celebrating after scoring his first ever Premier League goal in Southampton's 2-1 win over Chelsea in August 2022
Watch

Highlights: Southampton 2-1 Chelsea - Blues Beaten Despite Another Raheem Sterling Strike

By Robert Summerscales
Kai Havertz (left) and Callum Hudson-Odoi pictured during Chelsea's 4-0 win over Malmo in October 2021
Transfer Talk

Chelsea Loan Callum Hudson-Odoi To Leverkusen But Christian Pulisic Set To Stay

By Robert Summerscales
Lucas Paqueta pictured playing for Lyon in August 2022
News

Lyon President Says He Expected Lucas Paqueta To Join Bigger Club Than West Ham

By Robert Summerscales
Sergio Reguilon pictured playing for Real Madrid in 2019
Transfer Talk

Sergio Reguilon Returns To Madrid With Atletico As Real Buy-Back Clause Is Set To Expire

By Robert Summerscales
Tottenham defender Cristian Romero pictured during his side's 2-2 draw at Chelsea in August 2022
News

Cristian Romero Completes Permanent Transfer To Tottenham Hotspur

By Robert Summerscales
Scott Parker (center) pictured on the touchline during Bournemouth's 9-0 defeat at Liverpool in August 2022
News

Scott Parker Fired By Bournemouth As Manager Pays Price For 9-0 Loss To Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales
Richarlison pictured showboating during Tottenham's 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest in August 2022
News

Richarlison Revels In Criticism After "Unsportsmanlike" Showboating At Nottingham Forest

By Robert Summerscales
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pictured on the bench during Barcelona's 4-0 win over Real Valladolid in August 2022
News

Barcelona Offer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang And Wife Counseling After Violent Robbery

By Robert Summerscales