Highlights: Leeds 1-1 Everton - Anthony Gordon Shuts Out Noise After Scoring Again

Anthony Gordon scored for the second game in a row to help Everton earn a 1-1 draw at Leeds United on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer, with Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle all said to be interested.

But Gordon suggested he was not listening to all the transfer talk as he celebrated his 17th-minute opener at Elland Road by putting his fingers in his ears.

Gordon finished well with his weaker left foot after being played in by Alex Iwobi.

Anthony Gordon pictured celebrating by putting his fingers in his ears after scoring for Everton at Leeds IMAGO/News Images/James Heaton

Leeds were dealt a major injury blow moments later when top scorer Rodrigo was taken off with what appeared to be a dislocated shoulder.

But Jesse Marsch's side continued to push for an equalizer and it arrived 10 minutes into the second half.

Brenden Aaronson found Luis Sinisterra 30 yards from goal and he produced a fine low finish to score his first Premier League goal.

Leeds bossed the game in terms of possession but Everton had two major chances to retake the lead.

Amadou Onana had a close-range effort blocked by the head of Rasmus Kristensen before Leeds keeper Illan Meslier made a strong save to thwart Nathan Patterson.