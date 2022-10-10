Highlights: Everton 1-2 Man United - Watch All The Goals Including No.700 For Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th goal of his club career as Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 at Everton on Sunday night.

Ronaldo had started the game on the bench but was introduced on 29 minutes after an injury to Anthony Martial.

Martial had earlier set up Brazilian forward Antony for United's equalizer, which canceled out a brilliant long-range opener from Alex Iwobi.

Marcus Rashford thought he had made it 3-1 to United in the final 10 minutes but his impressive solo strike was disallowed for handball following a VAR check.

Highlights: Everton 1-2 Manchester United

Iwobi was dispossessed by Casemiro in the build-up to Ronaldo's winner, which arrived just before half-time.

After winning the ball inside his own half, Casemiro slid a 30-yard pass into the path of Ronaldo, who placed a low shot past Jordan Pickford from the left side of Everton's penalty area.

Ronaldo is the first professional soccer play ever to reach 700 goals at club level.

He has now scored 144 for United, after netting 101 for Juventus, 450 for Real Madrid and five for Sporting.