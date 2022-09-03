Skip to main content

Highlights: Everton 0-0 Liverpool - VAR Denies Conor Coady, Jordan Pickford Thwarts Reds

There were 37 shots in Saturday's Merseyside derby between Everton (14) and Liverpool (23) at Goodison Park but none of them resulted in a goal.

Conor Coady did put the ball in the net on 69 minutes after a low cross from debutant Neal Maupay but a VAR review eventually ruled that the Everton defender had been marginally offside.

Everton defender Conor Coady pictured after his goal against Liverpool in September 2022 was disallowed for offside by a VAR review

Everton defender Conor Coady pictured after his goal against Liverpool was disallowed for offside by a VAR review

Liverpool came very close to taking the lead themselves on multiple occasions but found an inspired Jordan Pickford in their way.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Everton keeper Pickford made eight saves - four more than Reds stopper Alisson Becker.

Both teams also rattled the frame of the goal. Liverpool hit the woodwork three times. At the other end, Tom Davies struck the post for Everton.

The result left Everton in the Premier League's relegation zone, with just four points and no wins from their opening six games of the season.

Liverpool now have nine points from their first six matches.

Highlights: Everton 0-0 Liverpool

In This Article (2)

Everton
Everton
Liverpool
Liverpool

Everton defender Conor Coady pictured after his goal against Liverpool in September 2022 was disallowed for offside by a VAR review
Watch

Highlights: Everton 0-0 Liverpool - VAR Denies Conor Coady, Jordan Pickford Thwarts Reds

By Robert Summerscales
Real Madrid's mechanical mannequins, as used during free-kick practice
Watch

(Video) How Real Madrid Are Using Robots During Free-Kick Practice

By Robert Summerscales
A general view of the City Ground, home of Nottingham Forest
News

Nottingham Forest Break Transfer Record But Miss Out On Chelsea Striker Michy Batshuayi

By Robert Summerscales
Hector Bellerin pictured celebrating one of nine goals he scored during his Arsenal career
News

Hector Bellerin Replaces USMNT Star At Barcelona As Five Leave Arsenal On Deadline Day

By Robert Summerscales
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured smiling during a pre-season training session in July 2022
News

New Liverpool Signing Arthur Melo Excited To Become One Of Jurgen Klopp's "Friends"

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 1-0 win over Leicester City in September 2022
News

Four Players Leave Manchester United On Deadline Day But Cristiano Ronaldo Remains

By Robert Summerscales
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pictured recording a message for Chelsea fans after signing from Barcelona in September 2022
News

Chelsea Chairman Todd Boehly "Thrilled" To Sign "Elite Striker" Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Robert Summerscales
A general view from inside Stamford Bridge during a match in May 2022
News

Chelsea Set New EPL Spending Record At £278m After Signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Robert Summerscales
Jadon Sancho (left) pictured rolling a shot into the net to score Manchester United's winning goal in a 1-0 victory at Leicester in September 2022
Watch

Highlights: Leicester 0-1 Manchester United - Jadon Sancho Seals Third Straight EPL Win

By Robert Summerscales