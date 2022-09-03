Highlights: Everton 0-0 Liverpool - VAR Denies Conor Coady, Jordan Pickford Thwarts Reds

There were 37 shots in Saturday's Merseyside derby between Everton (14) and Liverpool (23) at Goodison Park but none of them resulted in a goal.

Conor Coady did put the ball in the net on 69 minutes after a low cross from debutant Neal Maupay but a VAR review eventually ruled that the Everton defender had been marginally offside.

Everton defender Conor Coady pictured after his goal against Liverpool was disallowed for offside by a VAR review IMAGO/Sportimage/Andrew Yates

Liverpool came very close to taking the lead themselves on multiple occasions but found an inspired Jordan Pickford in their way.

Everton keeper Pickford made eight saves - four more than Reds stopper Alisson Becker.

Both teams also rattled the frame of the goal. Liverpool hit the woodwork three times. At the other end, Tom Davies struck the post for Everton.

The result left Everton in the Premier League's relegation zone, with just four points and no wins from their opening six games of the season.

Liverpool now have nine points from their first six matches.

Highlights: Everton 0-0 Liverpool