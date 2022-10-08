Highlights: England Women 2-1 USWNT - Watch Euro 2022 Winners Beat World Champions

Skip to main content

Women's European champions England beat world champions USA in front of 76,893 fans in Friday's high-profile international friendly.

All the goals came in the opening 33 minutes at London's Wembley Stadium.

Lauren Hemp shot the Lionesses ahead following a low cross by Beth Mead.

Sophia Smith then leveled the scores with a low drive from 18 yards after England tried to play out from the back and walked into the USWNT's attacking press.

Millie Bright passed to Georgia Stanway and she was pounced upon by Lindsey Horan, who won the ball and quickly set up Smith.

Stanway restored England's lead by converting a penalty kick awarded following a VAR review after Hailie Mace had kicked Lucy Bronze in the face as the right-back stooped for a header.

That was not the VAR's only intervention. Another review saw USA denied a second equalizer nine minutes before the interval.

Trinity Rodman scored the goal that was not. It was ruled out for a tight offside against Smith in the build-up.

England Women's players pictured celebrating a goal during their 2-1 win over the USWNT at Wembley Stadium in October 2022

England's victory ended the USWNT's 21-game unbeaten streak.

It was also England's first win over the USA in women's soccer since 2017.

Sarina Wiegman's England are now unbeaten in 23 games.

