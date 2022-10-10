Skip to main content

Highlights: Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo - Pedri On Target In Hard-Fought Win

Barcelona will go into the first Clasico of the season top of La Liga after battling to a narrow win over Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou.

Pedri scored Barca's winning goal 17 minutes into Sunday's game.

The result means Barca have 22 points from their first eight matches. Real Madrid also have 22 points but are second due to an inferior goal difference.

Raphinha produced the game's first shot in anger when he unleashed a powerful effort from 30 yards, forcing a good save from Celta keeper Agustin Marchesin.

Marchesin was called into action again three minutes later to deny Ferran Torres.

But Marchesin was left stranded when Pedri tapped home the game's only goal from ultra-close range.

Celta's defenders had looked well-placed to cut out Gavi's low cross from the left but Unai Nunez produced a costly error.

Instead of clearing the ball or leaving it for Javi Galan to do so, a sliding Nunez defected the ball away from his goalkeeper and into the path of Pedri.

Barcelona players pictured celebrating during their 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in October 2022

Raphinha appealed for a penalty late in the first half after going down under a challenge from Galan. Referee Jose Munuera gestured that Raphinha had dived but did not show him a yellow card.

Barca had more of the ball but Celta came closest to scoring the game's second goal.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen made two late saves to keep his side ahead and Goncalo Paciencia struck the post in added time.

By Robert Summerscales
