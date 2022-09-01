Skip to main content

Highlights: Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa - Watch All The Goals As Gunners Continue Perfect Start

Arsenal continued their perfect start to the Premier League season by recording a fifth straight win.

After beating Crystal Palace, Leicester, Bournemouth and Fulham, Aston Villa became the latest victims of Arsenal's red-hot form.

All three goals were scored by Brazilians on Wednesday night.

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli netted for Arsenal either side of a Douglas Luiz goal direct from a corner kick for Villa.

Highlights: Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa

Jesus opened the scoring on the half-hour mark with his third goal for the Gunners.

Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez spilled the ball from a fierce Granit Xhaka cross and Jesus pounced on the rebound.

A goalkeeping error was partly responsible for Villa's equalizer too.

Luiz's fierce in-swinging corner should have been dealt with by Aaron Ramsdale but he missed his punch under pressure from Ollie Watkins and the ball flew straight in.

Arsenal's response was excellent.

Within three minutes they were back ahead thanks to a fine team goal finished off by Martinelli after a cross from Bukayo Saka.

Gabriel Martinelli pictured after scoring Arsenal's winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in August 2022

Gabriel Martinelli pictured after scoring Arsenal's winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa

Watch

By Robert Summerscales
