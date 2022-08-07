Skip to main content

Giorgio Chiellini Earns First MLS Yellow Card For Outrageous Volleyball Maneuver

Giorgio Chiellini picked up the first yellow card of his Major League Soccer career on Saturday night and it was 100% deserved.

The 37-year-old defender, making his fourth MLS appearance since joining Los Angeles FC from Juventus, received the booking for a deliberate handball in the 69th minute of his side's 4-1 win at Real Salt Lake.

Chiellini misread the bounce of a long ball forward and, after realizing it was set to go over his head into the path of Sergio Cordova, he performed a two-handed volleyball shot to stop the Salt Lake attack.

Home fans demanded a red card but Chiellini was only cautioned. There had been sufficient cover and distance between Chiellini and the LAFC goal for his offense to not be deemed as an illegal denial of a clear scoring opportunity.

Giorgio Chiellini (right) pictured receiving the first yellow card of his MLS career during LAFC's 4-1 win at Real Salt Lake in August 2022

Giorgio Chiellini (right) pictured receiving the first yellow card of his MLS career during LAFC's 4-1 win at Real Salt Lake

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chiellini did leave the field less than five minutes later though when he was subbed off to make way for Eddie Segura.

LAFC reserve goalkeeper John McCarthy playfully mocked Chiellini as he returned to the bench by offering him a pair of gloves.

Former Italy ace Chiellini has yet to complete a full 90 minutes for LAFC.

His MLS outings to date have lasted 60, 45, 71 and 73 minutes, with LAFC winning all of those games.

Cristian Arango scored twice twice for LAFC on Saturday night, either side of a Kellyn Acosta strike, before Gareth Bale came off the bench to score a brilliant fourth.

Cordova scored for Salt Lake.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles FC
Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake

Giorgio Chiellini (right) pictured receiving the first yellow card of his MLS career during LAFC's 4-1 win at Real Salt Lake in August 2022
Watch

Giorgio Chiellini Earns First MLS Yellow Card For Outrageous Volleyball Maneuver

By Robert Summerscales3 minutes ago
Neymar and Lionel Messi pictured celebrating a goal during PSG's 5-0 win over Clermont in August 2022
Watch

Lionel Messi Scores Overhead Kick As PSG Begin Ligue 1 Season With 5-0 Win At Clermont

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly (right) pictured on his Chelsea debut in a 1-0 win over Everton in August 2022
News

Kalidou Koulibaly Stars On EPL Debut As Chelsea Beat Injury-Hit Everton

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Jesse Marsch (left) and Bruno Lage pictured arguing at the end of Leeds United's 2-1 win over Wolves in August 2022
News

Jesse Marsch And Bruno Lage React To Their Argument After Leeds United's Win Over Wolves

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Tottenham's players pictured celebrating after Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu (not in shot) scored an own goal in August 2022
News

Shocking Mohammed Salisu Own Goal Helps Tottenham Smash Southampton To Top EPL

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara pictured shaking hands with Jurgen Klopp as the midfielder left the pitch with an injury during Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Fulham in August 2022
News

Liverpool Issue Statement On Thiago Alcantara Injury As Jurgen Klopp Says Signing Another Midfielder Is Unlikely To Be The Solution

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured during his side's 2-2 draw at Fulham in August 2022
News

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Unimpressed With "Really Bad Game" Against Fulham

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Darwin Nunez salutes the Liverpool fans at Craven Cottage after scoring his first ever Premier League goal against Fulham
News

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Darwin Nunez Scores And Assists On EPL Debut But Reds Drop Points

By Robert SummerscalesAug 6, 2022 9:27 AM EDT
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer pictured laying on the ground as Randal Kolo Muani shoots to score for Frankfurt in August 2022
News

Bayern Munich Break Bundesliga Record In 6-1 Win Over Frankfurt But Manuel Neuer Left Red-Faced

By Robert SummerscalesAug 5, 2022 7:31 PM EDT