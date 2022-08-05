Skip to main content

Watch Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli Score First Premier League Goal Of The 2022/23 Season

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli scored the first Premier League goal of the 2022/23 season on Friday night.

The Brazil international found the net 20 minutes into Arsenal's clash with Crystal Palace when he nodded home from close range after Oleksandr Zinchenko had headed a Bukayo Saka corner kick into his path.

Arsenal were good value for their early lead after dominating the early exchanges at Selhurst Park.

Martinelli almost scored as early as the fourth minute but fired wide from seven yards after great work from countryman and namesake Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Martinelli pictured (center) after scoring for Arsenal against Crystal Palace in the opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season

