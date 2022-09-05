Fan Storms Field And Attacks Two Besiktas Players After Dele Alli Scores In Win At Ankaragucu

Dele Alli scored his first Besiktas goal on Sunday but it was overshadowed by what happened after the final whistle at Ankaragucu's Eryaman Stadium.

Alli netted on 35 minutes to put Besiktas 2-1 ahead after Jackson Muleka had canceled out Giorgi Beridze's opener.

It was Alli's first goal in a league match for 378 days.

Dele Alli scored his first goal for Besiktas at the weekend IMAGO/Seskim Photo

But the drama was far from over.

Beridze scored again to draw Ankaragucu level before a Georges-Kevin N'Koudou penalty kick won the game for Besiktas 16 minutes from time.

Ankaragucu defender Marlon was then sent off in stoppage time before Josef de Souza also saw red.

As the players were arguing in the center of the pitch after the final whistle, a fan stormed the field and unleashed a flying kick attack on Besiktas midfielder Salin Ucan.

The fan also made contact with Besiktas Cenk Tosun before being restrained on the ground by a combination of players and stewards.