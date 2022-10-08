Crazy Finale Sees Borussia Dortmund Hold Bayern Munich To Dramatic Klassiker Draw

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich

A crazy ending to Saturday's Klassiker saw Borussia Dortmund come from 2-0 down to earn a dramatic draw.

Dortmund's equalizer came from their final throw of the dice in the fifth minute of added time.

Nine Dortmund players, including goalkeeper Alexander Meyer, were packed into the Bayern penalty when Anthony Modeste headed in his side's late leveler.

Anthony Modeste pictured (left) heading in a 95th-minute goal for Borussia Dortmund IMAGO/Jan Huebner

Dortmund had looked down and out until Modeste set up Youssoufa Moukoko to give them hope with a goal in the 74th minute.

Bayern were then reduced to 10 men in the final minute of the 90 when Kingsley Coman picked up his second yellow card for pulling back Karim Adeyemi.

Then came the crazy finale. Karim Adeyemi lofted a long diagonal ball into the crowded Bayern box and Nico Schlotterbeck managed to keep it in play before swinging in a deep cross for Modeste to head home at the far post.

Saturday's draw saw Bayern and Dortmund remain level on points in the Bundesliga.

Both sides have 16 points after nine rounds of fixtures but Bayern's goal difference (+17) is significantly better than Dortmund's (+1).

Indeed, Bayern had looked significantly better than Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park before the late drama.

Teenage superstar Jamal Musiala assisted goals for Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane either side of half-time.

Musiala then missed a chance to make it 3-0 before Dortmund rallied.

