Watch Robert Lewandowski Produce Superb Goal And Two Assists As Barcelona Thrash Pumas

Robert Lewandowski made his home debut for Barcelona on Sunday and marked it with a goal and two assists.

Lewandowski opened the scoring inside three minutes to start Barca on their way to a 6-0 win over Pumas UNAM in the Joan Gamper Trophy final.

The Poland international latched onto a Pedri through pass before dribbling around the goalkeeper. Lewandowski still had a lot to do as he found himself tight to the byline with a defender guarding the near post. But he produced a superb finish from a tight angle.

Pedri then netted twice, either side of an Ousmane Dembele strike, as Barcelona raced into a 4-0 lead within the first 20 minutes.

Both of Pedri's goal were set up by Lewandowski.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong added goals in the second half after coming off the bench.

Lewandowski was presented with a giant trophy at the end of the game after being voted as the night's star player.

Robert Lewandowski pictured lifting a star-shaped MVP trophy after helping Barcelona beat Pumas UNAM 6-0 at the Camp Nou

Dani Alves played an hour for Pumas, having signed for the Mexican club on a free transfer from Barcelona last month.

Ahead of the game, Alves had been presented with a Barca jersey with his name on the back and "431" - a nod to the number of appearances he made for the Catalan outfit.

Despite his new team being on the receiving end of a six-goal thrashing, Alves also joined the Barca players in their post-game celebrations.

Alves was thrown into the air multiple times.

Watch Robert Lewandowski Produce Superb Goal And Two Assists As Barcelona Thrash Pumas

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago

