Watch Robert Lewandowski Produce Superb Goal And Two Assists As Barcelona Thrash Pumas
Robert Lewandowski made his home debut for Barcelona on Sunday and marked it with a goal and two assists.
Lewandowski opened the scoring inside three minutes to start Barca on their way to a 6-0 win over Pumas UNAM in the Joan Gamper Trophy final.
The Poland international latched onto a Pedri through pass before dribbling around the goalkeeper. Lewandowski still had a lot to do as he found himself tight to the byline with a defender guarding the near post. But he produced a superb finish from a tight angle.
Pedri then netted twice, either side of an Ousmane Dembele strike, as Barcelona raced into a 4-0 lead within the first 20 minutes.
Both of Pedri's goal were set up by Lewandowski.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong added goals in the second half after coming off the bench.
Lewandowski was presented with a giant trophy at the end of the game after being voted as the night's star player.
Dani Alves played an hour for Pumas, having signed for the Mexican club on a free transfer from Barcelona last month.
Ahead of the game, Alves had been presented with a Barca jersey with his name on the back and "431" - a nod to the number of appearances he made for the Catalan outfit.
Despite his new team being on the receiving end of a six-goal thrashing, Alves also joined the Barca players in their post-game celebrations.
Alves was thrown into the air multiple times.