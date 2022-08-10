Tottenham Agree Deal To Make Destiny Udogie 7th Summer Signing Before Loaning Him Out

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal with Udinese to sign 19-year-old left-back Destiny Udogie.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte had already added Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Djed Spence and Clement Lenglet to his first-team squad this summer.

Udogie is set to become Tottenham's seventh summer signing but he will not join up with his teammates until 2023.

According to BBC Sport, Spurs will loan Udogie back to Udinese until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Udogie, who has represented Italy at Under-21 level, made 35 Serie A appearances for Udinese last season, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

Destiny Udogie pictured celebrating after scoring a goal for Udinese in May 2022 IMAGO/Pacific Press Agency/Agostino Gemito

He fits the mould in terms of what Conte wants from a wing-back as he is tall, athletic and hard-working, allowing him to affect the game at both ends.

Tottenham are already well stocked on the left flank with Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon set to compete for the position of first-choice wing-back.

Spurs also have Ben Davies, who can perform at wing-back if required, while Conte is actively trying to sell Sergio Reguilon.