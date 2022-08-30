Skip to main content

Sergio Reguilon Returns To Madrid With Atletico As Real Buy-Back Clause Is Set To Expire

Former Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon was in the Spanish capital on Tuesday to complete a season-long loan move from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid.

A return to Madrid is something that always looked likely for Reguilon.

It was reported by football.london when Spurs signed Reguilon from Real in 2020 that his former club had insisted on a buy-back clause.

That clause apparently gave Real the option to re-sign Reguilon for around £43 million in either the 2021 or 2022 summer transfer window.

But that option is set to expire this week.

Sergio Reguilon pictured playing for Real Madrid in 2019

Reguilon has made 67 appearances for Spurs but was not in manager Antonio Conte's plans for this season, after falling behind Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon in the pecking order at left wing-back.

According to BBC Sport, Reguilon held talks with Fulham and Lazio before deciding he wanted to go to Atletico.

Atletico loaned out Renan Lodi to Nottingham Forest earlier this week, freeing up space for another left-back in Diego Simeone's squad.

Reguilon will not be the first former Real player to move to Atletico but it is not something that worries manager Simeone.

"Juanfran had gone through Real Madrid and Filipe [Luis], and they are the history of the club," Simeone told Mundo Deportivo.

"Alvaro [Morata] is doing extraordinarily well, Mario [Hermoso] gave a lot to the championship team, [Marcos] Llorente also.

"I see them primarily as football players."

