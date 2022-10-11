Skip to main content

Report: Kylian Mbappe Wants Out Of PSG In January

Kylian Mbappe reportedly wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January.

The 23-year-old France forward looked set to move on from PSG last summer.

He had been widely expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in June when his previous contract was set to expire.

But PSG convinced him to stay and Mbappe signed a new three-year deal at the Parc des Princes in May, making him the world's highest-paid player of all time.

That contract was seemingly not enough to keep Mbappe happy though.

According to Marca, Mbappe asked to leave PSG just two months after his mega pay-rise.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is claimed by Marca that PSG responded to Mbappe in July by telling him that they would consider offers for him but not from Real.

PSG have apparently since become less willing to cooperate with Mbappe's desire to leave, but it is said that he is still hoping to get out when the January transfer window opens.

Like Real, Liverpool have also been cited as long-term admirers of Mbappe. Marca now claim that a move to Anfield could be the player's only feasible escape option.

READ ALSO: Kylian Mbappe's €150m Signing-On Fee Means PSG Have Effectively Bought Him Twice

Kylian Mbappe pictured during PSG's 1-1 draw with Benfica in October 2022

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly keen to turn his back on PSG in January

Mbappe revealed in an interview with Marca in May this year that he had previously held talks with Liverpool.

He said: "I have spoken to Liverpool because [red] is my mother's favorite color and my mother loves Liverpool. Why? I don't know, ask her.

"We met with them a few years ago, when I was at Monaco, it's a great club... Now we talk to them a bit, but not much... In the end it was between Real Madrid and PSG."

In This Article (2)

Liverpool
Liverpool
Real Madrid
Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe pictured during PSG's 1-1 draw with Benfica in October 2022
Transfer Talk

Report: Kylian Mbappe Wants Out Of PSG In January

By Robert Summerscales
Manuel Akanji pictured playing for Manchester City in October 2022
News

Pep Guardiola Delighted With Manchester City's "Incredible Decision" To Sign Manuel Akanji

By Robert Summerscales
Enock Mwepu pictured playing for Brighton & Hove Albion in December 2021
News

EPL Star Enock Mwepu, 24, Retires After Discovering Hereditary Heart Condition

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured in tears in August 2021 when he said goodbye to Barcelona in a farewell press conference ahead of his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain
News

Lionel Messi Statue To Be Erected At Camp Nou, Says Barcelona President Joan Laporta

By Robert Summerscales
Arsenal defender Gabriel pictured handling a cross from Liverpool forward Diogo Jota (left) during a Premier League game in October 2022
News

Former EPL Referee Suggests Arsenal Got Lucky With Two Penalty Calls In Win Over Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured celebrating after scoring his 700th club goal in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Everton in October 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Put Doubters "In Their Place" With 700th Club Goal, Says Rio Ferdinand

By Robert Summerscales
Barcelona players pictured celebrating during their 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in October 2022
Watch

Highlights: Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo - Pedri On Target In Hard-Fought Win

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured (no.7) shooting to score the 700th goal of his club career in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Everton in October 2022
Watch

Highlights: Everton 1-2 Man United - Watch All The Goals Including No.700 For Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales
Bukayo Saka pictured (center) after scoring for Arsenal in a 3-2 win over Liverpool in October 2022
Watch

Highlights: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool - Watch All The Goals From EPL Thriller

By Robert Summerscales