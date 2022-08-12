PSG Contact Marcus Rashford As Part Of Plan To Replace Lionel Messi

Marcus Rashford is reportedly being considered as a potential replacement for Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi's current contract is due to expire next summer, although PSG have an option to extend it until June 2024.

Whether this season or next will prove to be Messi's last in Paris remains to be seen, but aged 35 he is not a viable long-term option.

According to The Independent, PSG bosses have reached out to Rashford's representatives to discuss the possibility of the England forward forming part of a reshaped future frontline built around Kylian Mbappe.

Rashford's contractual situation at Manchester United is similar to Messi's at PSG.

The 24-year-old's current deal is also due to expire in 2023 while United retain the option to extend it by 12 months.

According to the Daily Mail, Rashford's agent and members of his entourage have been in Paris in recent days to hold talks with PSG.

Rashford endured a disappointing campaign with United last season. He scored just five goals in all competitions in 2021/22, having recorded double figures in each of the previous five seasons.

One of Rashford's most famous United goals came against PSG in March 2019 when he converted a stoppage-time penalty to knock Mbappe and Co out of the Champions League.