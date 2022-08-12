Skip to main content

PSG Contact Marcus Rashford As Part Of Plan To Replace Lionel Messi

Marcus Rashford is reportedly being considered as a potential replacement for Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi's current contract is due to expire next summer, although PSG have an option to extend it until June 2024.

Whether this season or next will prove to be Messi's last in Paris remains to be seen, but aged 35 he is not a viable long-term option.

According to The Independent, PSG bosses have reached out to Rashford's representatives to discuss the possibility of the England forward forming part of a reshaped future frontline built around Kylian Mbappe.

Rashford's contractual situation at Manchester United is similar to Messi's at PSG.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 24-year-old's current deal is also due to expire in 2023 while United retain the option to extend it by 12 months.

According to the Daily Mail, Rashford's agent and members of his entourage have been in Paris in recent days to hold talks with PSG.

Rashford endured a disappointing campaign with United last season. He scored just five goals in all competitions in 2021/22, having recorded double figures in each of the previous five seasons.

One of Rashford's most famous United goals came against PSG in March 2019 when he converted a stoppage-time penalty to knock Mbappe and Co out of the Champions League.

Marcus Rashford pictured scoring for Manchester United to knock PSG out of the Champions League in March 2019

Rashford pictured scoring for Manchester United to knock PSG out of the Champions League in March 2019

In This Article (1)

Manchester United
Manchester United

Marcus Rashford pictured scoring for Manchester United to knock PSG out of the Champions League in March 2019
Transfer Talk

PSG Contact Marcus Rashford As Part Of Plan To Replace Lionel Messi

By Robert Summerscales43 seconds ago
Harvey Elliott pictured playing for Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in 2021
News

Jurgen Klopp Excited After "Special" Harvey Elliott Signs New Liverpool Contract

By Robert Summerscales42 minutes ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mikel Arteta pictured in conversation during Liverpool vs Arsenal in 2021
News

Mikel Arteta's Fallout With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Aired In Arsenal Documentary

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Frenkie de Jong pictured playing for Barcelona during their 6-0 win over Pumas UNAM in August 2022
News

Frenkie De Jong Abused Outside Barcelona Training Ground Amid Contract Standoff

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Toni Kroos (left) Casemiro (center) and Luka Modric (right) pictured celebrating after winning their fifth Champions League title with Real Madrid
News

Joe Cole Names Four Teams "More Capable" Than Real Madrid Of Winning Champions League

By Robert SummerscalesAug 10, 2022 6:48 PM EDT
Davide Ancelotti pictured (left) alongside his father Carlo in the Real Madrid dugout in April 2022
News

Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Backs Son Davide For Future Role As A Manager

By Robert SummerscalesAug 10, 2022 5:50 PM EDT
Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring his 324th goal for Real Madrid in August 2022
News

Karim Benzema Moves Clear Of Raul On All-Time List Of Real Madrid's Top Goal Scorers

By Robert SummerscalesAug 10, 2022 5:19 PM EDT
Real Madrid's players pictured celebrating after winning the UEFA Super Cup in 2002
News

Real Madrid Equal Record Set By Barcelona And AC Milan For Most UEFA Super Cup Wins

By Robert SummerscalesAug 10, 2022 4:55 PM EDT
Real Madrid no.9 Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring in a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022 UEFA Super Cup final
Watch

UEFA Super Cup Highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

By Robert SummerscalesAug 10, 2022 4:52 PM EDT