Erling Haaland "Has Not Got A Release Clause For Real Madrid", Insists Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is adamant that there is no deal in place to help make Real Madrid Erling Haaland's next club.

Haaland moved to the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund earlier this year after City activated a release clause in the 22-year-old's previous contract.

That clause stipulated that Dortmund had to accept any offer over a set amount.

It has since been rumored that the five-year contract that Haaland signed when he joined City also has a release clause.

Pep Guardiola pictured celebrating after a goal by Erling Haaland (not in shot) during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Copenhagen in October 2022 IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

Former Real player Fernando Sanz even claimed that there is a clause in Haaland's contract that applies specifically to the Madrid giants from 2024.

"Haaland put in a clause that allows him to leave after two years but with priority for Real Madrid," Sanz told Mundo Deportivo.



"Madrid puts up whatever money it takes and takes Haaland without talking to City."

Sanz is incorrect, according to Guardiola, who addressed the subject after watching Haaland score his 18th and 19th goals for City in his 12th appearance for the club on Wednesday.

After City's 5-0 win over Copenhagen, Guardiola told reporters: "It is not true. He has not got a release clause for Real Madrid or any other team.

"It is not true, that is all I can say. The rumors, people talk, we cannot control it. Always we must worry about what we can control.

"He adapted really well and I have the feeling that he is incredibly happy here. We will try, with all the people who want to stay here, to make them happy. That is the most important thing.

"In the end, what is going to happen in the future, nobody knows. What is important is that he is settled perfectly here, he is happy and he is incredibly loved by everyone. This is the most important thing."