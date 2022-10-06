Skip to main content

Erling Haaland "Has Not Got A Release Clause For Real Madrid", Insists Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is adamant that there is no deal in place to help make Real Madrid Erling Haaland's next club.

Haaland moved to the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund earlier this year after City activated a release clause in the 22-year-old's previous contract.

That clause stipulated that Dortmund had to accept any offer over a set amount.

It has since been rumored that the five-year contract that Haaland signed when he joined City also has a release clause.

Pep Guardiola pictured celebrating after a goal by Erling Haaland (not in shot) during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Copenhagen in October 2022

Pep Guardiola pictured celebrating after a goal by Erling Haaland (not in shot) during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Copenhagen in October 2022

Former Real player Fernando Sanz even claimed that there is a clause in Haaland's contract that applies specifically to the Madrid giants from 2024.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Haaland put in a clause that allows him to leave after two years but with priority for Real Madrid," Sanz told Mundo Deportivo.

"Madrid puts up whatever money it takes and takes Haaland without talking to City."

Sanz is incorrect, according to Guardiola, who addressed the subject after watching Haaland score his 18th and 19th goals for City in his 12th appearance for the club on Wednesday.

After City's 5-0 win over Copenhagen, Guardiola told reporters: "It is not true. He has not got a release clause for Real Madrid or any other team.

"It is not true, that is all I can say. The rumors, people talk, we cannot control it. Always we must worry about what we can control.

"He adapted really well and I have the feeling that he is incredibly happy here. We will try, with all the people who want to stay here, to make them happy. That is the most important thing.

"In the end, what is going to happen in the future, nobody knows. What is important is that he is settled perfectly here, he is happy and he is incredibly loved by everyone. This is the most important thing."

In This Article (2)

Manchester City
Manchester City
Real Madrid
Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola pictured celebrating after a goal by Erling Haaland (not in shot) during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Copenhagen in October 2022
Transfer Talk

Erling Haaland "Has Not Got A Release Clause For Real Madrid", Insists Pep Guardiola

By Robert Summerscales
Xabi Alonso pictured at the Bay Arena after being appointed manager of Bayer Leverkusen in October 2022
News

Xabi Alonso Named New Bayer Leverkusen Manager After Thomas Tuchel Snubs Job

By Robert Summerscales
Gian Piero Ventrone pictured at Carrow Road during Tottenham's 5-0 win at Norwich in May 2022
News

Tottenham Players "Devastated" By Death Of Coach Gian Piero Ventrone

By Robert Summerscales
Reece James pictured in action for Chelsea against AC Milan in October 2022
News

Reece James On Fire As Chelsea Kickstart UCL Campaign Against AC Milan

By Robert Summerscales
Rodrygo pictured on his knees celebrating after scoring for Real Madrid against Shakhtar Donetsk in October 2022
News

Rodrygo Equals Raul Record As Real Madrid Take Control Of Champions League Group F

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured celebrating a goal during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Copenhagen in October 2022
News

Mr 1% Erling Haaland Denied Another Hat-Trick As Manchester City Thrash Copenhagen

By Robert Summerscales
Erik ten Hag pictured (right) talking to a smiling Cristiano Ronaldo during a Manchester United training session in September 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Is "P***ed Off" When He Doesn't Play But He's "Happy" At Man United

By Robert Summerscales
Ukraine fans pictured at Glasgow's Hampden Park during their team's World Cup play-off semi-final win over Scotland in June 2022
News

Ukraine Joins Spain And Portugal In FIFA World Cup 2030 Bid

By Robert Summerscales
Napoli's players and staff pictured celebrating during a 6-1 win over Ajax in October 2022
News

Napoli Smoke Ajax In Amsterdam To Go Top Of Champions League Scorers List

By Robert Summerscales