Ismaila Sarr Scouted By Man United Director Who Watched Him Score From Own Half

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Ismaila Sarr.

The Watford forward scored a stunning goal from inside his own half on Monday during a 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion.

Sarr's 60-yard wonder goal became a viral hit on social media.

But not before it was witnessed live by United's technical director Darren Fletcher.

Ismaila Sarr pictured celebrating after scoring a goal from inside his own half for Watford against West Brom IMAGO/News Images/Gareth Evans

According to the Daily Mail, former United midfielder Fletcher was at The Hawthorns on a scouting mission and Sarr was top of his watch-list.

Fletcher saw Sarr attempt three shots against West Brom, hitting the target with all of them.

Not all were as impressive as his long-range lob that beat goalkeeper David Button though.

Button saved a tame penalty from Sarr in the second half of the game.

Sarr has been a Watford player since August 2019 when he arrived from Rennes for a transfer fee worth £40 million, as reported by Sky Sports.

Since then he has scored 25 goals in 94 games, including 10 in 50 Premier League appearances.

United are currently in the market for a new forward - a search that is in part fueled by the uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club.

Former West Ham and Stoke forward Marko Arnautovic emerged as a potential target over the weekend, but United have since ended their interest in the Austrian.

According to BBC Sport, United decided to stop pursuing Arnautovic after news of their interest in him was met with a negative public reaction.