Jamie Vardy Eyed By Man United After Erik Ten Hag Changes His Mind On Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly changed his stance on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo told the club at the end of last season that he wanted to leave United to join a team competing in the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo was then absent from United's pre-season trip to Thailand and Australia due to family reasons.

But Ten Hag's public position has always remained consistent. The official line from Ten Hag has been that Ronaldo is under contract until June 2023 and that United intend to keep him.

According to The Athletic, that stance is now changing. It is suggested that Ten Hag has been unimpressed with Ronaldo's conduct in recent weeks and is becoming more and more open to the idea of letting him leave.

Ronaldo has apparently been isolating himself from his teammates by often eating alone in the club canteen, while he is said to have complained about the high-pressing style of play that Ten Hag wishes to implement.

Erik ten Hag (right) and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured glaring at each other during a drinks break in Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford in August 2022

Erik ten Hag (right) and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured glaring at each other during a drinks break in Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford

Regardless of whether Ronaldo stays or goes this summer, bringing in another striker remains a top priority for Ten Hag.

After ending their interest in Marko Arnautovic, Jamie Vardy is now said to be a target.

As reported by The Athletic, United are considering a move for the Leicester City frontman, while former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has also been presented as an option.

Vardy is one of the Premier League's most reliable marksmen, having netted at least 13 goals in each of the last seven seasons.

In total, Vardy has scored 133 goals and provided 41 assists in 272 EPL games.

Aged 35, there is a sense than Vardy's best days may be behind him but he still has the physical capability and willingness to press, unlike Ronaldo, 37.

Vardy is in the final year of his contract but Leicester are said to be keen to keep him.

Erik ten Hag (right) and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured glaring at each other during a drinks break in Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford in August 2022
