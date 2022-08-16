Former Real Madrid Left-Back Marcos Alonso Agrees Personal Terms With Barcelona

Marcos Alonso is expected to return to Spanish club soccer this month after more than 12 years away.

The attacking left-back departed Real Madrid in 2010 and has since played for Bolton, Sunderland, Fiorentina and Chelsea.

Alonso, 31, has been at Chelsea since 2016 but he appears to have no future at Stamford Bridge following Marc Cucurella's summer arrival from Brighton.

According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Alonso has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, while talks over his transfer fee are ongoing.

It is said that Chelsea are likely to recoup between €5 million and €7m for Alonso, having paid around €28m to Fiorentina for him in 2016.

Marcos Alonso is set to leave Chelsea to join Barcelona IMAGO/NurPhoto/Ettore Griffoni

Alonso will be the fourth man to play for both Real Madrid and Barcelona this century, after Luis Figo, Samuel Eto'o and Javier Saviola.

He only played for Real once though, coming off the bench for a late cameo in a 2-0 win at Racing Santander in April 2010.

By moving to Barca, Alonso will be following in his father's footsteps.

Marcos Alonso Pena played for Real in the late 1970s before making over 100 league appearances for Barcelona between 1982 and 1987.