Diego Costa Set For Wolves Medical With View To Free Transfer Return To EPL

Two-time Premier League winner Diego Costa looks set to return to England with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 33-year-old, who produced two 20-goal EPL campaigns to fire Chelsea to title glory in 2015 and 2017, has been without a club since leaving Brazil's Atletico Mineiro in January.

According to Sky Sports, Costa will undergo a medical at Wolves on Tuesday and will likely sign for the club if he passes.

The Premier League transfer deadline was on September 1 but clubs are still able to sign players that were free agents when the window closed.

Diego Costa pictured playing for Chelsea against Wolves in February 2017

Wolves are keen to add another striker to their squad due to injury and fitness concerns over Sasa Kalajdzic and Raul Jimenez.

Of the players currently available on free transfers, not many can boast a Premier League track record as good as Costa's.

He scored 52 goals and provided 16 assists in 89 EPL appearances between 2014 and 2017.

Since leaving Chelsea, he has won La Liga and the Europa League with Atletico Madrid.

Costa is Portuguese speaker, having grown up in Brazil. This could be very helpful as 10 members of the current Wolves squad hail from Portugal, as does manager Bruno Lage.

