Everton's Dele Alli In Talks Over Besiktas Move That Could See Tottenham Miss Out On £10m

Dele Alli could be set to leave Everton just seven months after arriving at Goodison Park.

Alli was once hailed as one of the best young talents in world soccer. Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino even compared him to Ronaldinho in 2020.

But his career is now in danger of petering out into relative obscurity.

Alli moved to Everton from Spurs in January.

Everton did not pay an initial transfer fee for the 26-year-old but agreed to give Spurs £10 million after he had made 20 appearances for them.

Spurs could now be set to miss out financially because, as reported by Sky Sports, Alli is in talks with Besiktas over a possible move to Turkey this month.

Alli has so far played in 13 games for Everton, starting just one of them.

Dele Alli pictured playing for Everton in a friendly against Blackpool in July 2022

Tottenham will be due £10m if Dele Alli plays another seven games for Everton

According to the Daily Mail, Besiktas would prefer to sign Alli on an initial loan deal.

But if a move to Istanbul were to eventually become permanent, Tottenham's £10m appearances clause would be effectively written off.

Spurs are also due to receive 25% of Alli's next transfer fee should Everton sell him.

Alli won the PFA Young Player of the Year award in 2016 and 2017 after he scored 28 goals in his first two Premier League seasons.

He has scored just one EPL goal since March 2020.

