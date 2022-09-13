Skip to main content

Saudi Arabia Could Still Be Next For Cristiano Ronaldo Despite Summer Snub

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly considering the idea of a mid-season move to Saudi Arabia.

The 37-year-old wanted to leave Manchester United in the summer to join a team competing in the UEFA Champions League but no such club made a viable offer.

However, Ronaldo did receive a proposal worth £2 million per week from an unnamed Saudi club, according to The Mirror.

That offer was rejected but Ronaldo is now said to be reassessing the idea of playing in the Saudi Pro League.

Any move cannot take place before the FIFA World Cup, which is being held near Saudi Arabia in neighboring Qatar during November and December.

The winter transfer window in Saudi Arabia is due to open on January 1.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at Old Trafford in 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United in January

Signing a player of Ronaldo's status would be a massive coup for Saudi soccer.

Saudi Arabian Football Federation president Yasser Al-Misehal recently told The Athletic: "We would love to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the Saudi league.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It would bring a huge positive feedback and it would be big news for everyone. I'm sure everyone knows the achievements and records of Cristiano Ronaldo, but also as a player who is a great role model.

"I think, 'Why not?'. I'm sure it would be a very expensive deal, of course, but we can see our clubs getting higher revenues in the past couple of years. We have already seen some big players who used to play in the Premier League come to the Saudi league.

"I like Cristiano Ronaldo as a player and I would like to see him play in Saudi Arabia."

Asked if Ronaldo could possibly come to a Saudi club in January, Al-Misehal added: "To be honest, I don't have the answer.

"If I was the president of a club, I could give you the answer. But my colleagues at the clubs don't have to share their negotiations with me.

"It wouldn't be an easy transaction for a Saudi club or even for him, but we would love to see him or even some other top players of the same level."

Ronaldo's contract with United is due to expire in June 2023.

He has featured in all seven of United's games this season, but only twice as a starter.

Ronaldo has yet to score or assist in around five hours of game-time this season.

In This Article (1)

Manchester United
Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at Old Trafford in 2021
Transfer Talk

Saudi Arabia Could Still Be Next For Cristiano Ronaldo Despite Summer Snub

By Robert Summerscales
Graham Potter pictured at his first Champions League press conference as Chelsea manager in September 2022
News

Chelsea Vs RB Salzburg Will Be The First UCL Game Graham Potter Has Ever Attended

By Robert Summerscales
Thibaut Courtois pictured celebrating after helping Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final
News

Iker Casillas Names Top Five Goalkeepers In The World Starting With Thibaut Courtois As No.1

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi congratulates Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman's goal for PSG at Real Madrid
News

Kylian Mbappe And Lionel Messi Receive Same Score In FIFA 23 Ratings

By Robert Summerscales
A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
News

Premier League Fixtures Confirmed For Week 8 With 7 Games On And 3 Postponed

By Robert Summerscales
Referee Matteo Marcenaro raises his right hand to signal offside during the Serie A game between Juventus and Salernitana in September 2022
News

Biggest VAR Error Ever? Juventus Denied Late Winner That Was 0.52 Meters Onside

By Robert Summerscales
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured watching his side during their 2022 pre-season tour of the USA
News

Thomas Tuchel "Devastated" After Being Fired By Chelsea... And He's Still A One-Club Man On Twitter

By Robert Summerscales
Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge in May 2022
News

Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly "Has No Idea About Football", Says Mainz Sporting Director

By Robert Summerscales
Raphinha pictured during Barcelona's game against Rayo Vallecano in August 2022
News

Raphinha Explains Why He Rejected Chelsea In Favor Of Barcelona After Chat With Neymar

By Robert Summerscales