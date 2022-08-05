Skip to main content

Corinthians President "Keeping An Eye On" Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Man United Unrest

Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves has admitted that he is "keeping an eye on" Cristiano Ronaldo as he looks to add to his dream team in Brazil.

The club from Sao Paulo already have some players that European soccer fans would instantly recognize, in the shape of ex-Barcelona midfielder Paulinho and former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian.

Corinthians also have 32-time Brazil international Renato Augusto among their ranks.

But Alves is always on the lookout for more star power and Ronaldo would certainly fit the bill.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the goal which saw him become the all-time top scorer in men's professional soccer

Could Cristiano Ronaldo's next move take him out of European club soccer?

Alves told Mundo Deportivo: "It's true, I dream big. This is Corinthians!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Aren't Willian and Renato Augusto here? In football everything is possible and I have the obligation to give my best for Corinthians.

"Is it possible? I don't know. We didn't try, we didn't investigate, there was no such possibility, but we are keeping an eye on him. Imagine that he suddenly wants to play in Brazil..."

Ronaldo, 37, is currently under contract at Manchester United for one more year but he wants to leave this summer to continue playing UEFA Champions League soccer.

Corinthians do not compete in the UCL but they regularly feature in the South American equivalent, the Copa Libertadores.

Ronaldo is fast running out of European options with the transfer deadline less than a month away.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have all rejected the chance to sign Ronaldo this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the goal which saw him become the all-time top scorer in men's professional soccer
Transfer Talk

Corinthians President "Keeping An Eye On" Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Man United Unrest

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Two possible XIs made up of players in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad at the start of the 2022/23 season
Features

These Two Completely Different Liverpool XIs Suggest Reds Are Ready For Busiest Season Ever

By Robert Summerscales56 minutes ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured performing tricks with a soccer ball in his first public appearance at the Camp Nou since signing for Barcelona
Watch

Watch Robert Lewandowski Perform Tricks For Barcelona Fans After Receiving New Squad Number

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Marc Cucurella pictured giving a thumbs up after joining Chelsea from Brighton in August 2022
News

Chelsea Mock Brighton As Record-Breaking Transfer For Marc Cucurella Is Confirmed

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Liverpool's players pictured celebrating after winning the 2022 Community Shield
News

Predicted Final EPL Table: Liverpool Top And Spurs To Finish Above Chelsea And Arsenal

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly pictured in action for Chelsea during a 2022 pre-season friendly against Udinese
Watch

Watch The Moment Kalidou Koulibaly Called John Terry To Ask If He Could Be Chelsea's New No.26

By Robert SummerscalesAug 3, 2022 11:06 AM EDT
Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina pictured in MLS action for Chicago Fire against Orlando City in April 2022
News

Chelsea Sign MLS Record-Breaker Gabriel Slonina

By Robert SummerscalesAug 3, 2022 8:55 AM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano in July 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Criticizes Cristiano Ronaldo For Pre-Season Walk-Out

By Robert SummerscalesAug 3, 2022 7:46 AM EDT
Dean Henderson pictured during Manchester United's FA Cup defeat by Middlesbrough in February 2022
News

Dean Henderson Had A Bright Future At Manchester United But He May Have Blown It

By Robert SummerscalesAug 3, 2022 7:15 AM EDT