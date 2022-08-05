Corinthians President "Keeping An Eye On" Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Man United Unrest

Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves has admitted that he is "keeping an eye on" Cristiano Ronaldo as he looks to add to his dream team in Brazil.

The club from Sao Paulo already have some players that European soccer fans would instantly recognize, in the shape of ex-Barcelona midfielder Paulinho and former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian.

Corinthians also have 32-time Brazil international Renato Augusto among their ranks.

But Alves is always on the lookout for more star power and Ronaldo would certainly fit the bill.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo's next move take him out of European club soccer? IMAGO/ Sportimage/Andrew Yates

Alves told Mundo Deportivo: "It's true, I dream big. This is Corinthians!

"Aren't Willian and Renato Augusto here? In football everything is possible and I have the obligation to give my best for Corinthians.

"Is it possible? I don't know. We didn't try, we didn't investigate, there was no such possibility, but we are keeping an eye on him. Imagine that he suddenly wants to play in Brazil..."

Ronaldo, 37, is currently under contract at Manchester United for one more year but he wants to leave this summer to continue playing UEFA Champions League soccer.

Corinthians do not compete in the UCL but they regularly feature in the South American equivalent, the Copa Libertadores.

Ronaldo is fast running out of European options with the transfer deadline less than a month away.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have all rejected the chance to sign Ronaldo this summer.