Chelsea Make Harry Maguire Enquiry And Raise Possibility Of Christian Pulisic Part-Ex Deal

Chelsea have reportedly contacted Manchester United regarding a potential transfer for club captain Harry Maguire.

Despite his status as United skipper, Maguire's place in the United team is said to be under threat after a shaky start to the season.

That follows a poor 2021/22 campaign, which led to him being booed by his own supporters during a friendly in Australia this summer.

But Chelsea are seemingly hopeful that a change of scenery could help Maguire recapture the form that convinced United to pay Leicester City around £80 million to sign him three years ago.

Chelsea may also be a better fit for Maguire tactically. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel favors a three-at-the-back formation, similar to the one in which Maguire shone for England at the 2018 World Cup.

It is widely thought that the 4-2-3-1 system and pressing style of play that Erik ten Hag is keen to implement at Old Trafford might not be best suited to Maguire, as it could leave him exposed high up the pitch.

Chelsea are in the market for another center-back to play alongside Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly, after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers earlier this summer.

Although his stock is low, Maguire would not be free but Chelsea could use United's interest in USMNT forward Christian Pulisic to get a major discount.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have made an enquiry to United stating their interest in signing Maguire, 29, before next month's transfer deadline.

It is claimed that Chelsea have also suggested the possibility of Maguire and Pulisic, 23, trading clubs in a part-exchange deal.