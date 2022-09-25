Chelsea Tipped To Spend £30m On Fulham Teen Who Has Only Played One Senior Game

Chelsea's ambitious plans for the future could see them make another multimillion-pound signing in January.

The Blues spent more than £250m in the first summer transfer window of new chairman Todd Boehly's revolution.

Among the list of players to sign for the Blues were teenage starlets Gabriel Slonina, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei.

That trio cost more than £40m in total but Boehly is reportedly keen to make another significant investment in youth early next year.

According to The Mirror, a £30m deal for 17-year-old Fulham midfielder Luke Harris, including a £25m initial fee, is on the cards in the January window.

Luke Harris pictured (right) in action for Fulham U21s against Chelsea U21s in August IMAGO/PRiME Media Images/Andy Rowland

Harris has only made one senior appearance for Fulham to date - a 45-minute outing in a 2-0 loss to Crawley Town in the EFL Cup earlier this season.

But he was called up to train with the Wales first team during the latest international break.

Harris is said to have caught the attention of Chelsea officials last month when he scored a hat-trick for Fulham against the Blues at under-21 level.