Skip to main content

Chelsea Tipped To Spend £30m On Fulham Teen Who Has Only Played One Senior Game

Chelsea's ambitious plans for the future could see them make another multimillion-pound signing in January.

The Blues spent more than £250m in the first summer transfer window of new chairman Todd Boehly's revolution.

Among the list of players to sign for the Blues were teenage starlets Gabriel Slonina, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei.

That trio cost more than £40m in total but Boehly is reportedly keen to make another significant investment in youth early next year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to The Mirror, a £30m deal for 17-year-old Fulham midfielder Luke Harris, including a £25m initial fee, is on the cards in the January window.

Luke Harris pictured (right) in action for Fulham U21s against Chelsea U21s in August 2022

Luke Harris pictured (right) in action for Fulham U21s against Chelsea U21s in August

Harris has only made one senior appearance for Fulham to date - a 45-minute outing in a 2-0 loss to Crawley Town in the EFL Cup earlier this season.

But he was called up to train with the Wales first team during the latest international break.

Harris is said to have caught the attention of Chelsea officials last month when he scored a hat-trick for Fulham against the Blues at under-21 level.

In This Article (1)

Chelsea
Chelsea

Luke Harris pictured (right) in action for Fulham U21s against Chelsea U21s in August 2022
Transfer Talk

Chelsea Tipped To Spend £30m On Fulham Teen Who Has Only Played One Senior Game

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Maguire pictured in action for England against Italy in September 2022
News

Harry Maguire Suggests Journalists Only Criticize Him For "Clicks"

By Robert Summerscales
Arsene Wenger pictured (right) in 2004 in the presence of the Premier League trophy
News

Arsene Wenger Says Arsenal Have "Good Chance" Of Winning Premier League

By Robert Summerscales
Arsenal's players and supporters pictured celebrating during their 4-0 win over Tottenham in September 2022
News

Women's Super League Attendance Record Smashed As Arsenal Hammer Tottenham

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured with blood on his face during Portugal's Nations League game with Czech Republic in September 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Suffers Bloody Injury But Portugal Win Big Thanks To His Man United Co-Stars

By Robert Summerscales
Alexia Putellas pictured playing for Spain in 2021
News

Alexia Putellas Confirmed As The Best Player On FIFA 2023 Ahead Of Kylian Mbappe And Co

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Kane pictured converting a penalty kick for Tottenham against Burnley in May 2022
News

Tottenham Would Have Sold Harry Kane For £7m In 2014... But Burnley Said No

By Robert Summerscales
Mo Salah pictured (right) posing with a newly-married couple on their wedding day
Watch

Watch Mo Salah Crash Couple's Wedding Photo While Wearing Full Egypt Kit

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring for Argentina against Honduras at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium
News

Argentina Unbeaten In 34 Games After Lionel Messi Strikes Twice In Win Over Honduras

By Robert Summerscales