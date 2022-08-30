Chelsea Loan Callum Hudson-Odoi To Leverkusen But Christian Pulisic Set To Stay

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been loaned to Bayer Leverkusen until the end of the season.

Both clubs confirmed the deal on Tuesday and Hudson-Odoi was pictured posing with a Leverkusen jersey printed with "17" - his new squad number.

"The move to Germany is really exciting for me and I can play in the Champions League with Bayer Leverkusen," Hudson-Odoi told his new club's official website.

"That combination is really attractive and I'm keen to get to know the club, the fans and the Bundesliga."

Hudson-Odoi went on to reveal that he had asked Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz for the lowdown on Leverkusen.

Havertz spent a decade at Leverkusen before moving to Stamford Bridge in 2020.

Hudson-Odoi said that Havertz "only had good things to say" about his former club.

Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi (right) pictured during Chelsea's 4-0 win over Malmo in October 2021 IMAGO/Sportimage/Paul Terry

According to ESPN, Christian Pulisic is now likely to stay at Chelsea this summer as a consequence of Hudson-Odoi's departure.

Pulisic is keen to play more regularly, with the FIFA World Cup just months away.

The USMNT star is said to be willing to consider a move away from Chelsea in order to increase his game time.

But ESPN journalist James Olley expects Pulisic to remain where he is because Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is apparently concerned about his lack of squad depth in attack.