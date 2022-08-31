Barcelona Right-Back Sergino Dest Tempted By Manchester United But Not Villarreal

Sergino Dest has not been involved in a matchday squad for Barcelona this season.

Barca appear keen to offload 21-year-old USMNT right-back and Manchester United could well be a suitable destination.

According to ESPN, Dest is far from desperate to leave the Camp Nou.

It is said that he has already snubbed a proposal from Villarreal but could be tempted to move to Old Trafford.

Villarreal are in the market for a new right-back after Juan Foyth was ruled out for around two months with a knee injury.

Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest is reportedly a transfer target for Manchester United IMAGO/NurPhoto/Jose Breton

Diogo Dalot has started the season as United's first-choice in the no.2 position.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who cost United £50 million in 2019, is currently Dalot's understudy.

Wan-Bissaka's career has stalled recently and, as reported by ESPN, Barcelona have rejected a proposal to sign the 24-year-old in a part-exchange deal.

If United are to sign Dest before this week's transfer deadline, it will have to either be a straight cash deal or a loan with an option to buy.

Barca's price tag for Dest is reportedly around €20 million. That is the amount they paid Ajax to sign him in October 2020.

Since joining Barca, Dest has featured in 51 La Liga matches, providing two goals and four assists,