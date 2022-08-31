Skip to main content

Barcelona Right-Back Sergino Dest Tempted By Manchester United But Not Villarreal

Sergino Dest has not been involved in a matchday squad for Barcelona this season.

Barca appear keen to offload 21-year-old USMNT right-back and Manchester United could well be a suitable destination.

According to ESPN, Dest is far from desperate to leave the Camp Nou.

It is said that he has already snubbed a proposal from Villarreal but could be tempted to move to Old Trafford.

Villarreal are in the market for a new right-back after Juan Foyth was ruled out for around two months with a knee injury.

Sergino Dest pictured in action for Barcelona during a friendly game against Manchester City in August 2022

Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest is reportedly a transfer target for Manchester United

Diogo Dalot has started the season as United's first-choice in the no.2 position.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who cost United £50 million in 2019, is currently Dalot's understudy.

Wan-Bissaka's career has stalled recently and, as reported by ESPN, Barcelona have rejected a proposal to sign the 24-year-old in a part-exchange deal.

If United are to sign Dest before this week's transfer deadline, it will have to either be a straight cash deal or a loan with an option to buy.

Barca's price tag for Dest is reportedly around €20 million. That is the amount they paid Ajax to sign him in October 2020.

Since joining Barca, Dest has featured in 51 La Liga matches, providing two goals and four assists,

Transfer Talk

By Robert Summerscales
