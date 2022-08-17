Adrien Rabiot's Wage Demands Turn Man United Off As Casemiro Emerges As Alternative Target

Manchester United's search for a new midfielder is set to widen as Adrien Rabiot appears to have priced himself out of a move.

Rabiot is represented by his mother Veronique, who is famed for being a tough negotiator.

United had agreed a transfer fee with Juventus for 27-year-old Rabiot, believed to be worth around £15 million, but agreeing personal terms has proven difficult.

According to The Guardian, agent Veronique wanted her son to earn more than Bruno Fernandes, who has a yearly salary in excess of £12m.

Although United have not definitively ended their interest in Rabiot, it is claimed that focus is shifting to alternative targets.

As reported by The Guardian, Real Madrid star Casemiro is one such target, while United are also expected to look at Moises Caicedo, 20, from Brighton.

Casemiro (left) was teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and the Brazilian is now being linked with a possible move to Manchester United IMAGO/PA Images/John Walton

It remains to be seen whether Casemiro could be convinced to leave the European champions to join a team playing in the Europa League and currently sat bottom of the Premier League table.

Real would also likely demand more than £15m for Casemiro, making him a costlier option than Rabiot in that regard.

Casemiro, 30, is under contract in Madrid until June 2025.

He has been at the Bernabeu since January 2013, making over 300 appearances and winning 18 trophies, including five Champions League titles.