Xabi Alonso Named New Bayer Leverkusen Manager After Thomas Tuchel Snubs Job

Xabi Alonso was handed the first senior management role of his career this week when he was named as the new head coach at Bayer Leverkusen.

The former Spain midfielder had previously been in charge of Real Sociedad B between June 2019 and May 2022.

His only other managerial experience came with Real Madrid where he coached the club's U14 team before moving to Sociedad.

Alonso, 40, has taken charge of a Leverkusen team that is 17th in the Bundesliga, after finishing third last season.

Xabi Alonso pictured at the Bay Arena after being appointed manager of Bayer Leverkusen in October 2022

Leverkusen are currently third in Champions League Group B with three points from three games.

The German side lost 2-0 to Porto on Tuesday night. That game proved to be Gerardo Seoane's last as Leverkusen boss.

Alonso was seemingly not Leverkusen's first choice to replace Seoane.

According to AS, Leverkusen approached former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel earlier this week but he was not interested.

Alonso's first game in the Leverkusen dugout will be on Saturday at home to Schalke.

