Women's Champions League Draw: Chelsea, PSG And Real Madrid In Same Group

Chelsea and Arsenal were both handed tough groups in Monday's UEFA Women's Champions League draw.

If Chelsea are to escape from Group A they will have to finish above either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are two-time runners-up in the Women's Champions League, while Chelsea came second in 2021.

Nine-time champions of Albania, KFF Vllaznia Shkoder, are also in Group A.

A close-up photo of the UEFA Women's Champions League trophy

The draw for the group stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League was made on Monday

Arsenal are in Group C along with Zurich, Juventus and reigning European champions Lyon.

Arsenal won the Women's Champions League in 2007 but they will be underdogs when they meet Lyon, who have lifted the trophy eight times since 2011.

Lyon are the favorites to go the distance again, but Barcelona are also strongly fancied.

Barcelona, who lost 3-1 to Lyon in last season's final, are in Group D with Bayern Munich, Rosengard and Benfica.

Women's Champions League Draw

Group A: Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid, Vllaznia

Group B: Wolfsburg, Slavia Prague, St Polten, Roma

Group C: Lyon, Arsenal, Juventus, Zurich

Group D: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Rosengard, Benfica

Women's Champions League Draw: Chelsea, PSG And Real Madrid In Same Group

By Robert Summerscales
